In The Loop: 3/4/17. Posting Between Gaming Sessions

Hey kids, as you're reading this post, I'm probably between gaming sessions on my Nintendo Switch. No joke, this is where my weekend will be, as I spend hours combing over Hyrule in the new Zelda game, and inviting people over to milk fake cows and do quick-draw games with the 1-2 Switch
title they released on Friday. I got out frequently for the blog; it's time I took a weekend for me when I can just numb my mind with beautiful colors and competitions over nothing. Below are two weeks worth of events for you to check out, but first, a random look at the Big Shiny Geek Show Pub Quiz
trophy that you can play for every Wednesday at Lucky 13. (I've won it before, but came just a point shy of winning this week. Go try to win it yourself!)
3/5: Charity Bingo for the International Rescue Committee
at Beer Bar
3/5: Card Collecting & Gaming
at Watchtower Cafe
3/6: Mudson
at Marmalade Library
3/8: Provo Women's Day
at Provo City Hall
3/8: Dungeons & Comedy
at Wiseguys
3/9: Women Of The World Fashion Show
at The Leonardo
3/10: 14th Annual Salt Lake City International Tattoo Convention
at The Salt Palace
3/10: Gallery of Rogues: Mashup
at Watchtower Cafe
3/10: Equality Utah's Legislative After Party
at Laziz
Kitchen
3/11: GIVE A F**K
at The Beehive Social Club
3/17: FanX
at The Salt Palace
3/17: Mark Johnson: Hug it: A Year Without Fear
at Booked On 25th
3/17: Salt Lake Gallery Stroll
3/17: St. Patrick's Day
at Garage On Beck
3/17: Ogden After Dark Lectures
at Ogden's Union Station Foundation
3/18: Second Annual 4th West Fest
at Mountain West Hard Cider
3/18: 2nd Annual Beers and Beards Facial Hair Competition
at Shades Of Pale