Local Releases: Haarlem On A Lost Continent

We've got two shows this weekend, one a little up north and one a little down south of SLC. Both are looking to be excellent, but if they're too far out of your way, we also have a number of digital album releases from the weekend for you to check out. So spin your thumbs through all of these new albums and then join us below for the shows.
click to enlarge
Jay Citrus
- Sunshine
Sequestered Keep
- Virgin Forest
(EP)
The Happy Homeless
- Um Nuh Uh
「karen's suburban」
- 悲しい夜1979
Aurune
- Witchcraft
click to enlarge
The Djinn
- Happy Valley
(EP)
Middle Mountain
- The Perfect Kind of Crazy
(EP)
Hawker Roam
- Beneath the Surface
Greg Maroney
- The Light Within
Brad Thomason
- The Pacific Clone
click to enlarge
The Young North
- Passenger Seat
Shpople
- Azeroth
Ralphing / / Tickle Cell
- Self-Titled
(Split EP)
Osiria
- Get Well Soon
click to enlarge
The first show happens tonight in Logan, as we see the debut release from The Last Lost Continent
. This is an alternative rock band comprising Jett Fesler, Brandon Casper, Timmy Snow and Tyler Craig. The group have been performing for just over two years now, and appear to have a nice following in their hometown. The band will be releasing their debut EP, There's Something Rotten In The State Of Dover
, tonight at Why Sound. They'll be performing with Sunsleeper
and Doctor Barber; tickets are $8 and the doors open at 7 p.m.
click to enlarge
Tomorrow night, we'll see the latest from Provo rock band Haarlem
. The five-piece band have
been doing some awesome work over the past couple years, you can read more about them in this interview
I did back in 2015. They've had a couple singles out, but Saturday will mark the release of their debut self-titled EP. You can snag a copy at Velour as the band plays with Child Ivory and Strange Familia. Tickets are $8 and the doors open at 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
Love music, head out, buy local!