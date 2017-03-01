 Wine Wednesday: Montalcino Wine Dinner @ Veneto | The Daily Feed

The Daily Feed

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Wine Wednesday: Montalcino Wine Dinner @ Veneto

Posted By on March 1, 2017, 8:35 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
logo-intro.png

This Sunday, March 5th, 2017, Veneto Ristorante Italiano owners Marco and Amy Stevanoni will host a very special wine dinner featuring exceptional Brunello and Rosso de Montalcino Italian wines.

Joining Veneto guests for the evening will be Sebastian Nasello of Podere Le Ripi di Montalcino. Sebastian was recently presented with the Giulio Gambelli award for best winemaker under 35. With the highest respect for the soil, the vine, the varietal, the vintage, and the territory — Sebastian’s work embodies the wine making style closest to the late Giulio Gambelli, the great master of Sangiovese.

The Veneto wine dinner will feature five different Montalcino vintages paired with a unique five-course meal. The price is $180 per person, with limited seating available. Call Veneto at 801-359-0708 for reservations and additional information.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

On Topic...

More by Ted Scheffler

Latest in The Daily Feed

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation