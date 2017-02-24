 Simpson Ave. Shelter Nixed | The Daily Feed

The Daily Feed

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 24, 2017

News

Simpson Ave. Shelter Nixed

Biskupski scales back plan from four new shelters to two.

Posted By on February 24, 2017, 12:31 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
The site of the proposed homeless resource facility at 653 E. Simpson Ave. - ENRIQUE LIMÓN
  • Enrique Limón
  • The site of the proposed homeless resource facility at 653 E. Simpson Ave.

In an announcement that is sure to relieve some Sugar House residents, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says the city will build two new homeless shelters—not four as previously planned.


The proposed sites at 653 E. Simpson Ave. and 648 W. 100 South have been nixed from the city plans, she said. The two remaining locations are on High Avenue and 700 South.


Biskupski said the product of collaborative efforts between the city, the county, the state and other stakeholders culminated to “a historic moment.”


Late last year, the city revealed four proposed sites where homeless shelters were to be constructed. Since then, many residents living near Simpson Avenue have engaged in a sustained protest.


But on Friday, the mayor declared the change in plans.


The service model in the proposed shelters will be dramatically different than the current set up at The Road Home on Rio Grande Street. Biskupski has emphasized that, rather than offer a bed each night to those with nowhere else to go, the goal is to transition homeless folks into homes.


“These centers are spaces of hope being built to help those most in need access treatment and resources to put them on a path to independence and a life reinvented,” Biskupski said.


The new resource centers will be capped at 200 beds each. One of the sites will be reserved for single women.


Salt Lake County committed to selecting an additional homeless shelter to be built outside city limits. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said services will be ready “on Day 1” of the shelter openings.


“There’s no question we’re headed in the right direction in a unified fashion,” Biskupski said.


House Speaker Greg Hughes, who opened the legislative session, said the closure date of the Rio Grande shelter is June 30, 2019.


More on News

  • "A Big Nothing Burger"

    Perjury claim leveled by Swallow's defense against FBI agent.
    • by Stephen Dark
    • Feb 23, 2017

  • Bag Snag

    Some feel new personal belongings ordinance at public library is exclusionary.
    • by Dylan Woolf Harris
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • Full Disclosure

    Measure seeks to allow felony prosecutions of people who withhold HIV status from sexual partners.
    • by Annie Knox
    • Feb 22, 2017
  • More News »

More by Dylan Woolf Harris

  • Bag Snag

    Some feel new personal belongings ordinance at public library is exclusionary.
    • by Dylan Woolf Harris
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • Tested

    Utah AIDS Foundation continues free clinic in the face of possible funding cuts.
    • by Dylan Woolf Harris
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • Swallow Trial Concludes Week 2

    Defense seeks evidence of witness intimidation.
    • by Dylan Woolf Harris
    • Feb 17, 2017
  • More »

Latest in The Daily Feed

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation