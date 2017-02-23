Think you have the sweetest, cutest grandma on Earth? This one will put her to shame.
City Weekly staffer Sierra Sessions receives daily text messages from Grams that include selfies taken in her living room, a bagel shop, the shower and other various locations, with a reminder of the love she has for her granddaughter.
"I love you from Einstein Bagels!" one text reads. "I love you from my shower!" says another, accompanied by a topless selfie.
Sessions tweeted a series of screenshots of the texts, and they have now gone viral, warming the hearts of around 500 (and counting) in the Twittersphere this past Tuesday.
“My grandma sends me these every day,” Sessions wrote in the tweet. “She is the purest thing on the earth and we have to protect her at all costs.”
My grandma sends me these every day. She is the purest thing on the earth and we have to protect her at all costs. pic.twitter.com/DqrAAmmdpU— Sierra Sessions (@seesesh) February 21, 2017
@seesesh @AGoldmund I teared up for real this is so pure thank you— whombastank (@alexschelldorf) February 23, 2017
@seesesh You are truly blessed. So sweet!— Sylvie Abrams (@nicolesylvie) February 23, 2017
@seesesh so sweet she loves you so much. What a treasure.— Mel (@SpinningxNova) February 23, 2017
@seesesh you guys.... 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/t005o5Wilu— Sierra Sessions (@seesesh) February 23, 2017
She thought the sunrise was pretty..... But I thought she was prettier pic.twitter.com/v4NXRrtoxB— Sierra Sessions (@seesesh) July 13, 2016