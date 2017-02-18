Saturday, February 18, 2017
In The Loop: 2/18/17. Civil Unrest Is The New Black
Cool events to check out from Feb. 19 to March 4.
By Gavin Sheehan
on February 18, 2017, 8:00 AM
I personally can't recall the last time I scanned through events and saw so many protests. Wait, yes I can: the last time we elected George W. Bush and everyone was pissed off at everything. It seems as if every single day has a new protest for something, which is really awesome to see everyone getting active and involved and making their voices heard. But you know what would look really awesome? If we all just did it at once and filled the streets to capacity. That would be a monumental occasion in SLC.
Before we all go organize our next round of protests, here's two weeks of events for you to check out in between them. But first, here's a teaser picture from last night's Gallery Stroll, which we'll talk about more later.
2/19: 12 Minutes Max
at SLC Public Library
2/19: Card Collecting & Gaming
at Watchtower Cafe
2/19: A Night To Promise: Our Venues Must Remain Safe
at Kilby Court
2/20: Radical Reading Group
at Broadway Shopping Center
2/21: 2017 Banff Mountain Film Festival
at Kingsbury Hall
2/22: 2017 Radio From Hell Film Festival
at 50 West
2/22: Utah's Trailblazing Women
at SLC Public Library
2/24: Wizarding Dayz
at South Towne Expo Center
2/24: 4th Annual Utah Dance Film Festival
at SCERA
2/24: SLC Unite
at Fort Douglas Post Theater
2/25: Fisher Brewing Grand Opening
2/25: Anti-Trump Parade
in Downtown SLC
2/25: Great Minds Gala 2017
at Church & State
2/25: POWER Pub Crawl
at Poplar Street
2/25: Sustainable Living, Art, & Music Night
at Jenkstars Casl
2/27: Salt City Slam ft Edwin Bodney
at The Mandate Press
3/2: SaltCON 2017
at David Conference Center
3/2: Utah Music Festival Main Event
at Various Venues
3/3: The Bee // On a Mission
at Clubhouse
3/4: 10th Annual Urban Chariot Pub Crawl
at Various Bars
3/4: UCW-Zero's 15 Year Anniversary Show
at The Complex
