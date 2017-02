Movie Reviews: The Great Wall, Fist Fight, A Cure for Wellness

click to enlarge

Two Best Foreign Language Film Oscar nominees and the Oscar-nominated documentary shorts come to town, along with a trio of multiplex releases featuring broad comedy, rampaging monsters and eels (not all in the same movie).Maren Ade's sweet, weirdly hilarious(pictured) takes a familiar What Really Matters premise and crafts a unique portrait of a father/daughter relationship. Fellow Oscar nominee(from previous winner Asghar Farhadi) presents another one of the filmmaker's trademark morality tales, this time wrapped up in victim-blaming and masculine pride. The Great Wall may be a goofy monster movie, but it's a rare one that's pretty gorgeous to look at.Eric D. Snider findsbringing enough cartoonish mania to its premise—two school teachers (Charlie Day and Ice Cube) priming for an after-school brawl—to overcome its simplistic, potty-mouthed script.MaryAnn Johanson celebrates the wide range of terrific works available among the 2017 Academy Award-Nominated Documentary Shorts In this week's feature review, Gore Verbinski's impressive visual style collides with his tendency towards excess in the audience-alienating