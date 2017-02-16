State of the Convention

click to enlarge Enrique Limón

Nothing like the great outdoors—to spark controversy over Utah’s efforts to control federal lands.

Thirty outdoor company executives are threatening to abandon Salt Lake City as the home of the Outdoor Retailer trade show if the governor and Legislature continue to push against the new Bears Ears National Monument and the longstanding Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.



The groups, including convention organizers, say the state’s calls for more control over Utah’s public lands threaten their businesses. They fear Utah would open its vast outdoor playgrounds to drilling and mining if it gains oversight of millions of federally managed acres covering two-thirds of the state.





But Gov. Gary Herbert last week said the executives have misunderstood him. He said he wants to see the land remain open to a variety of uses, including energy development, and contends the state has poured millions of dollars into preserving mountains and mesas owned by the federal government.





This Thursday, Feb. 16, Herbert seeks to calm the tension in a meeting with retailers and leaders of the biannual convention, which brings the state an estimated 45,000 visitors and $45 million in revenue each year.





But it might be too late. Outdoor Retailer organizers will start taking bids from other potential host cities for its fall 2018 show, they announced days after the Republican governor signed a legislative resolution urging President Donald Trump to undo the Bears Ears National Monument 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.





And clothing company Patagonia announced it will boycott the show as long as it remains in Utah.

“There's only one way to show support for public lands and the enormous economy they support in Utah and across the country: Don’t sell them to the highest bidder, keep them in the hands of the American people,” Corley Kenna, Patagonia director of communications, said in a statement.





Herbert called Patagonia’s exit a “political ploy,” but said he was eager to sit down with retailers to smooth things over.





About 30 other executives this week sent a letter to Herbert and other Utah lawmakers, saying they also would urge the convention to relocate if the state did not back off the push against the monuments and a broader initiative to put federal lands in state control.





Herbert and other Utah officials have said the new federal land declared by former President Barack Obama is too big and treads into territory where local residents don’t want more protections for the 1.35 million acres surrounding Bears Ears. But a group of five Native American tribes urged the monument for years, calling on the Obama Administration to protect the area rich in Navajo spirituality and ancient artifacts.

The Legislature passed another resolution urging Congress to shrink Grand Staircase that is awaiting a signature from the governor.