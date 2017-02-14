click to enlarge

Sartain

Metro Music Hall

click to enlarge M&M Multimedia

click to enlarge Incabulus Images

click to enlarge Live Nite Events

the space

Less

Less

click to enlarge Metro Music Hall

remodel

and paint

that,

click to enlarge Live Nite Events

click to enlarge Sketch Cabaret

For the past few years, The Metro/Metro Bar has been an unusual venue on the west side of downtown SLC. Bordering between dance club, social hall and music venue, it had become a pre-party destination for those before attending bigger shows a block away, while also serving as a dance club for most of their shows. Then, a few months ago, S&S Presents took over ownership, changed the name to The Metro Music Hall, and altered the entertainment lineup in a way that transformed it overnight into a must-attend venue with sold-out shows every week. Today we chat with the men behind S&S, Willand Lance Saunders, about their current projects and the newly acquired Metro, as well as where they plan to take things down the road. (Things are good! Happy as can be.Everything has been great, no complaints whatsoever.Rye is great. We just reopened dinner on Friday and Saturday, which has been going well.We have been pushing promotions a bit harder and it's starting to pay off. Friday and Saturday nights have helped a ton. I'm very happy with our new dinner menu.It is interesting that we have stayed open, and so many venues have closed over the years. I think we just found our niche and got lucky.I agree with Will. Luck has a lot to do with it.We all felt it was best to part ways, but we are still on great terms.No shakeup with S&S. We had a business partner who wanted to explore other avenues with his professional life. We're still on great terms, we still talk all the time.It sort of came as a surprise. We were lucky to come across it.We inquired, inquiry turned into a possibility, which then turned into a chance and finally, certainty. We've been remodeling for months; we're almost finished.It sounded like a nice addition to our business group. We are really excited.We wanted a bigger room than Urban and smaller than "The Grand Room" at The Complex. It seemed like an indisputable move.We wanted to keep the name Metro, but also sort of note that there was a shift, and it would be the same but not quite the same. Our vision was to open upa bit. The old design was a bit clunky and not free flowing for what we wanted to do. So now, it's more of "hall." When we took over, there were a lot of changes we wanted to make to improve the quality of the experience for the artist and concert-goer.We wanted the venue to have its own stand-alone identity without alienating the previously built-in "Metro Bar" crowd. We're still working on it and putting our clienteles/bands perspective into consideration as we move forward.I think we need to approach it differently.shows, but higher quality. We would like to do eight to ten shows a month down the road.shows, higher quality, maximum comfort and hospitable AF.Bigger stage, better PA, better dressing rooms, a new patio, new exterior design, changing up the design of the venue as a whole. So far we have put in about 1,000 hours of work into changes.Expanded the stage, remodeled all three green rooms upstairs, new PA, etc. In the spring, we'll add a new patio and patio bar, a VIP area in the mezzanine, a full exterior(including lights), a VIP booth seating behind the sound booth, etc.We are not currently looking to expand. It will take a few more months to get Metro Music Hall to where we want it to be, and another six months to get our programming where we want it. I am hoping things will pick up by fall 2017, as far as having the shows we want, and getting every aspect of the venue perfect.I don't think I could handle another business right now, but every time I saywe seem to come across another opportunity. I want to use this time to focus on finely tuningwe have on the table.Absolutely.Yes. Yes! YES!That is a good question! My business philosophy is a "wait and see" type of stance. I would never force opening a new venue or business.To the moon. I heard there's a non-stop for theSLC International Airport once it opens.We expect to present 800-850 shows! So, lots and lots of music.Yep, lots!