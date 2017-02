Local Releases: Beats In The Middle Of Mountains

click to enlarge

Eucci

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Konor

click to enlarge

We only have one release show this coming week, but we do have a healthy supply of new albums that came out online from local bands. Browse through our digital discography we have for you this week, then join us below for the featured show.(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)The week's one release show takes place on Feb. 16, as we see the latest from Middle Mountain . This is a four-piece pop/rock band out of Pleasant Grove comprisingHamilton, Benjamin Valadez, TJ DuPaix and Logan Christensen. The band has already released two EPs in 2016 calledandnow they're ready to release a third that's simply self-titled. You can pick up a copy this coming Thursday at Velour as the band performs with Viceroys. Tickets are $8 and the doors open at 8 p.m.Love music, head out, buy local!