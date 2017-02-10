Friday, February 10, 2017
Local Releases: Beats In The Middle Of Mountains
Brand new music from Middle Mountain, Eazynotey, Silent Sci-Fi, and more.
By Gavin Sheehan
on February 10, 2017, 10:30 AM
We only have one release show this coming week, but we do have a healthy supply of new albums that came out online from local bands. Browse through our digital discography we have for you this week, then join us below for the featured show.
Eazynotey
- City Scapes & BeatTapes
Dad Thighs
- The Ghosts That I Fear
Eat Me
- Melon Enema
(EP)
Rebel Traxx & Abysmal Entities Archive
- United Compilation
Eucci
- The Calm Left Center of Resistance
(EP)
Wolf Nunley
- A Collection of Compositions
Morgan Thomas
- A Day in the Ground
Liberal Shimmering
- Waking Up
Mandalore
- Demo 2017
Maybe Famous
- Live at Muse Music
Taylor Garner
- Blueprint
(EP)
Brad Thomason
- Sakura
(EP)
Silent Sci-Fi
- Volume III
(EP)
The Celebrated
- Self-Titled
(EP)
Paint the Echo
- Childhood Tapes
Sawhet
- Snow Bound Horizons
The Natural Breed
- Life's A Mess
(EP)
The week's one release show takes place on Feb. 16, as we see the latest from Middle Mountain
. This is a four-piece pop/rock band out of Pleasant Grove comprising Konor
Hamilton, Benjamin Valadez, TJ DuPaix and Logan Christensen. The band has already released two EPs in 2016 called This Again
and The Octagon Window;
now they're ready to release a third that's simply self-titled. You can pick up a copy this coming Thursday at Velour as the band performs with Viceroys. Tickets are $8 and the doors open at 8 p.m.
Love music, head out, buy local!
