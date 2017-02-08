The Daily Feed

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Wine Wednesday: Möet's Valentine's Rosé Champagne

Posted By on February 8, 2017, 7:26 AM

click to enlarge mc_rose_new_love_the_now_box_native_16715_.png

For me, good Rosé Champagne captures the essence of the lusty romantic holiday we call Valentine's Day. And few Champagnes do it better than Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Rosé 2008 Champagne ($59.99). I had the pleasure of tasting the 2008 vintage last spring in France, just as it was released, and was bowled over.

This is an exotic Rosé Champagne, with a bouquet of stone fruits and tropical fruits combined with raspberry, quince, and ginger on the palate – a truly festive bottle of bubbles.

In addition to the 2008 Grand Vintage Rosé from Moët & Chandon, France's iconic Champagne house  is also offering their signature Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial in a special, celebratory Emoji Bottle and Gift Box ($49.99). The special Valentine's release from Moët & Chandon features fun, flirtatious animated stickers to apply to your honey's special Champagne bottle. In addition, Moët & Chandon Valentine emojis are available free to download on Apple and Android devices to share with your Valentine or "Galentine."

Love is in the air!


