Wine Wednesday: Möet's Valentine's Rosé Champagne

For me, good Rosé Champagne captures the essence of the lusty romantic holiday we call Valentine's Day. And few Champagnes do it better than Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Rosé 2008 Champagne
($59.99). I had the pleasure of tasting the 2008 vintage last spring in France, just as it was released, and was bowled over.
This is an exotic Rosé Champagne, with a bouquet of stone fruits and tropical fruits combined with raspberry, quince, and ginger on the palate – a truly festive bottle of bubbles.
In addition to the 2008 Grand Vintage Rosé from Moët & Chandon
, France's iconic Champagne house is also offering their signature Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial
in a special, celebratory Emoji Bottle and Gift Box ($49.99). The special Valentine's release from Moët & Chandon features fun, flirtatious animated stickers to apply to your honey's special Champagne bottle. In addition, Moët & Chandon Valentine emojis are available free to download on Apple
and Android
devices to share with your Valentine or "Galentine."
Love is in the air!