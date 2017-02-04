Saturday, February 4, 2017
In The Loop: 2/4/17. Staring Into The Gray Abyss
Awesome events to check out from Feb. 5-18!
I don't know how the rest fo you out there are feeling, but all this porn in the air sure is messing with my lungs. As we sit in the murky soup-like bog that is the inversion, and watch
countless stories tell us we have the worst air quality in the country, it truly makes you wonder how many lives are being saved from all that porn we were warned about. I'm sure glad we voted in the most educated minds around to hold office so they could find a solution to all this porn that's clouding the freeways and poisoning our pets. What would we ever do without you, Herbert? While I go cough
up a lung, here's some cool events for you to check out over the next couple weeks. But first, a random sticker machine with the art of Trent Call.
2/5: Card Collecting & Gaming
at Watchtower Cafe
2/5: Give a Damn Comedy Charity Event
at The Ice Haus
2/6: Give a Damn Comedy Charity Event
at U of U Union Building
2/9: BuzzWord: An Adult Spelling Bee
at Urban Lounge
2/10: Viva La DIVA "Sweet Heartz!"
at Club X
2/10: Gallery of Rogues: Charlie Brown
at Watchtower Cafe
2/10: Connect
at Urban Arts Gallery
2/10: Still Standing with Standing Rock: NoDAPL Fundraiser
at Beer Bar
2/11: Writing for Change: Social Media
at SLC Public Library
2/11: Utah's Right To Choose
at Utah State Capitol
2/11: Cupid's Undie Run
at Poplar Street Pub
2/11: Valentine's Day Open House
at The Chocolate Conspiracy
2/11: The Huge Benefit Art Show for Communidades Unidas
at Mestizo
2/11: Creator's Grid
at Metro Music Hall
2/12: Geek Speed Dating: Fantasy
at Watchtower Cafe
2/13: Stigma Free Westminster
at Westminster College
2/15: Poetry Out Loud - Regional Competition
at Booked On 25th
2/15: Love Hurts Film Fest
at Brewvies
2/16: Faultline Film Awards
at Fort Douglas Theater
2/16: Salt Lake Screaming Eagles Opening Game
at The Maverik Center
2/18: Word Warriors 2017
at Art Access
