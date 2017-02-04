The Daily Feed

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Gavin's Underground / Culture

In The Loop: 2/4/17. Staring Into The Gray Abyss

Awesome events to check out from Feb. 5-18!

Posted By on February 4, 2017, 2:09 PM

I don't know how the rest fo you out there are feeling, but all this porn in the air sure is messing with my lungs. As we sit in the murky soup-like bog that is the inversion, and watch countless stories tell us we have the worst air quality in the country, it truly makes you wonder how many lives are being saved from all that porn we were warned about. I'm sure glad we voted in the most educated minds around to hold office so they could find a solution to all this porn that's clouding the freeways and poisoning our pets. What would we ever do without you, Herbert? While I go cough up a lung, here's some cool events for you to check out over the next couple weeks. But first, a random sticker machine with the art of Trent Call.

2/5: Card Collecting & Gaming at Watchtower Cafe
2/5: Give a Damn Comedy Charity Event at The Ice Haus
2/6: Give a Damn Comedy Charity Event at U of U Union Building
2/9: BuzzWord: An Adult Spelling Bee at Urban Lounge
2/10: Viva La DIVA "Sweet Heartz!" at Club X
2/10: Gallery of Rogues: Charlie Brown at Watchtower Cafe
2/10: Connect at Urban Arts Gallery
2/10: Still Standing with Standing Rock: NoDAPL Fundraiser at Beer Bar
2/11: Writing for Change: Social Media at SLC Public Library
2/11: Utah's Right To Choose at Utah State Capitol
2/11: Cupid's Undie Run at Poplar Street Pub
2/11: Valentine's Day Open House at The Chocolate Conspiracy
2/11: The Huge Benefit Art Show for Communidades Unidas at Mestizo
2/11: Creator's Grid at Metro Music Hall
2/12: Geek Speed Dating: Fantasy at Watchtower Cafe
2/13: Stigma Free Westminster at Westminster College
2/15: Poetry Out Loud - Regional Competition at Booked On 25th
2/15: Love Hurts Film Fest at Brewvies
2/16: Faultline Film Awards at Fort Douglas Theater
2/16: Salt Lake Screaming Eagles Opening Game at The Maverik Center
2/18: Word Warriors 2017 at Art Access

