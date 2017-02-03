Movie Reviews: Julieta, The Comedian, Rings, The Space Between Us

click to enlarge
The post-Sundance week reveals delayed-from-2016 leftovers, DeNiro again trying to be a king of comedy and Pedro Almodóvar taking on Alice Munro.
In The Comedian
, Robert DeNiro (pictured) plays an ex-sitcom star in a premise that's like BoJack Horseman
, only without the wit or pathos. Rings
attempts to revive The Ring
horror franchise for people who thought there was just too much of that creepy stringy-haired girl before. The pairing of Almodóvar and Munro in Julieta
feels like an awkward melding of the director's style and the author's substance.
Eric D. Snider finds at least some bittersweet young love in the sappy, wholesome The Space Between Us
.
This week's feature wraps up the 2017 Sundance Film Festival
, with the long shadow cast by the new president's inauguration.