Movie Reviews: Julieta, The Comedian, Rings, The Space Between Us

The post-Sundance week reveals delayed-from-2016 leftovers, DeNiro again trying to be a king of comedy and Pedro Almodóvar taking on Alice Munro.In, Robert DeNiro (pictured) plays an ex-sitcom star in a premise that's like, only without the wit or pathos.attempts to revivehorror franchise for people who thought there was just too much of that creepy stringy-haired girl before. The pairing of Almodóvar and Munro infeels like an awkward melding of the director's style and the author's substance.Eric D. Snider finds at least some bittersweet young love in the sappy, wholesomeThis week's feature wraps up the 2017 Sundance Film Festival , with the long shadow cast by the new president's inauguration.