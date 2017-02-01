Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Wine Wednesday: Stanza Flight & Bite
click to enlarge
Each Wednesday brings "Flight & Bite" to Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
. The informal soiree runs from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesdays, and includes two 2 ½-oz. splashes of wine paired with two “bites” of Stanza’s cuisine, all specially selected by wine educator and sommelier Jimmy Santangelo.
“While we bring in most of these selections by special order and they’ll be sold in flights in the restaurant during the entire month,” says Santangelo, “Wednesdays are your chance for education and paired bites from the kitchen. Plus, the camaraderie in the lounge has such great energy, you just gotta come check it out.”
The Flight & Bite options for the month of February are as follows:
#1 Flight & Bite - Wine Flight 1175 / Food Bite 600
• Borgo Molino Millesimato Brut Prosecco Valdobbiadene, IT 2015*
• Palmina Arneis, Santa Ynez Valley 2015*
• Compressed Pear, Frisée, Tarragon Goat Cheese, Hazelnuts
• Scallop Crudo, Lemon Zest, Nori Vinaigrette
#2 Flight & Bite - Wine Flight 1100 / Food Bite 800
• Inama Soave Classico, Veneto, IT 2015*
• Attems ‘Romato’ Pinot Grigio, Friuli IGT, IT 2015*
• House Smoked Gorgonzola with Golden Raisin Mostarda
• Grilled Shrimp Spiedino, Pesto Verde
#3 Flight & Bite - Wine Flight 1300 / Food Bite 1400
• Badia Coltibuono Chianti Classico 2012
• Fatalone Riserva Primitivo, Puglia 2009
• Housemade Conchiglie ‘Shell’ Pasta Bolognese
• Steak Braciole, Smoked Pomodoro
Dessert Options:
Cannoli alla RicottaTwo Cannoli alla Ricottas $800
Pair with either Cocchi Americano $700 or Meleto Vin Santo $1200
Space is limited and reservations are highly recommended. Call Stanza at 801-746-4441 for reservations.
