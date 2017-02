Wine Wednesday: Stanza Flight & Bite

click to enlarge

Each Wednesday brings "Flight & Bite" to Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar . The informal soiree runs from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesdays, and includes two 2 ½-oz. splashes of wine paired with two “bites” of Stanza’s cuisine, all specially selected by wine educator and sommelier Jimmy Santangelo.“While we bring in most of these selections by special order and they’ll be sold in flights in the restaurant during the entire month,” says Santangelo, “Wednesdays are your chance for education and paired bites from the kitchen. Plus, the camaraderie in the lounge has such great energy, you just gotta come check it out.”The Flight & Bite options for the month of February are as follows:Space is limited and reservations are highly recommended. Call Stanza at 801-746-4441 for reservations.