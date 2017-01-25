Wine Wednesday: Brazilian Wine Pairing Dinner

Brazil is better known for sexy swimsuits, samba, and bossa nova than for being a wine producer, but there are more and more excellent wines coming from that wonderful South American country.You can explore some great Brazilian wines on Thursday, January 26th, when Rodizio Grill hosts a Brazilian Wine Pairing dinner, beginning at 6 PM.Barbara Ruppel, of Brazil's Perini Winery, will be the evening's special guest and will help attendees learn about the origins and current state of Brazilian wines.Vinicola Perini is a family-owned winery located in Bento Gonçalves, Brazil. More than 130 years ago the Perini family immigrated to Brazil from Italy, bringing the art of transforming grapes into wine. Today, Perini is one of Brazil's top wine exporters, known for its unique and complex varietals.Reservations are required to attend the dinner and guests must be 21 or over.Phone 801-220-0500 and mention "wine dinner" to reserve your spot.