Monday, January 23, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Monday Meal: Green Chile Fritatta

January 23, 2017

click to enlarge dsc00568.jpg

This is an easy recipe that I like a lot. It's for a green chile frittata, which would be perfect for Super Bowl Sunday, or as a brunch, lunch, or dinner dish. It's tasty served warm, cold, or in-between.

Ingredients:

No-stick spray
3 Tbs. unsalted butter
1 medium white onion, peeled and diced
12 (approx) roasted, peeled, seeded and chopped Hatch or Anaheim green chiles
8 extra-large eggs, beaten well
1 Tbs. ground cumin
3 cups shredded cheese (preferably Monterey Jack & Cheddar blend)
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Spray the surface of a large, ovenproof skillet with no-stick spray.

Over medium heat, melt the butter until it begins to froth, but don't let it burn.

Add the diced onion and cook 4-5 minutes, until the onion is translucent.

click to enlarge dsc00556.jpg

Put the green chile into the skillet, stirring to blend with the onion.

click to enlarge dsc00557.jpg

Beat the eggs in a bowl with the cumin and salt & pepper, to taste. Pour the beaten egg mixture into the skillet.

click to enlarge dsc00559.jpg

As the eggs cook, working from the skillet's edges lift the cooked egg with a spatula and let the uncooked, runny portions run underneath, as you would when cooking an omelet.

click to enlarge dsc00560.jpg

Continue until just a little of the egg on top is uncooked.

Add the shredded cheese and mix gently with a spatula into the remaining soft, uncooked egg.

click to enlarge dsc00562.jpg

Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake the frittata at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, until the frittata has puffed up some and the cheese is slightly browned. You can use the broiler to finish the browning process, if necessary.

click to enlarge dsc00563.jpg

Cut into wedges and serve with warm tortillas, salsa, and/or a fresh salad.

click to enlarge dsc00564.jpg

Photos by Ted Scheffler




