Saturday, January 21, 2017

News

March on Main: Sundance Gets Political

Women's rights supporters protest Trump during Sundance kickoff weekend.

Posted By on January 21, 2017, 11:04 AM

click to enlarge Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack - SCOTT RENSHAW
  • Scott Renshaw
  • Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack
Thousands of protesters descended on Park City's Main Street—and many more straggled in late—as the always-complicated logistics of the Sundance Film Festival got even more complicated as the Women's March on Main took over the central hub of Park City.

click to enlarge SCOTT RENSHAW
  • Scott Renshaw
Comedian Chelsea Handler—who emceed the event—and actress Charlize Theron were among the high-profile names leading the procession from the top of Main to the Swede Alley flag lot for a rally. Marchers carried signs in support of Planned Parenthood, LGBTQ rights and a variety of other causes, in addition to those taking shots at President Donald Trump ("We shall overcomb"). One protester even came dressed as a giant vulva.

Actress Mary McCormack, joining Handler on the rally stage, quipped, "Before anyone criticizes us for marching at Sundance, and for only walking four blocks, keep in mind we're at 7,000 feet, so that's like 12 blocks in Washington."

The attendees braved heavy snow to attend the event, which further snarled traffic. Buses also had to be re-routed as a result of the march, making it even more challenging for people to get to the venue. Hundreds more carrying posters and wearing pins were still trudging up Park Avenue towards Main Street at 10 a.m., an hour after the march's start time.
click to enlarge SCOTT RENSHAW
  • Scott Renshaw
