The Daily Feed

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Gavin's Underground / Culture

In The Loop: 1/21/17. Gloom Other Than Smog

Events for you to check out from Jan. 22 through Feb. 4.

Posted By on January 21, 2017, 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gu.jpg
Hey, everybody! Let's be honest: You're either reading this blog in between moments at a film festival, or as some sort of escape from yesterday's nonsense. And that's perfectly okay, because sometimes in life we need a break from tragedy and despair. Or we just need to immerse ourselves in complete distractions to find some happiness again. I myself will probably be asleep when you read this, as I'm taking this weekend for myself to recharge a lot of batteries. But in the meantime, I've got two weeks of events for you to go check out while you look at this picture of Princess Leia created by local artist Charlie Brown.

click to enlarge leia.jpg

1/22: Broadway Divas Brunch at Club X
1/22: Card Collecting & Gaming at Watchtower Cafe
1/23: Women's March at Utah State Capitol
1/27: Blind Date—With a Book! at Central Book Exchange
1/27: Mythic Realms - WinterFest at Castle Of Chaos
1/27: Roast Battle at Ditta Caffe
1/27: Lunapalooza at Muse Music
1/27: Galaxy Gala at The Leonardo
1/27: Nerdcore Music Series at Watchtower Cafe
1/28: 2017 Utah Clean Air Fair at Trolley Square
1/28: When She Speaks Open Mic at Jitterbug Coffee
1/28: Fetish Ball at Area 51
2/3: Free Kittens: A Stand-Up Comedy Show at Urban Lounge
2/3: The Bee - The Office at The Clubhouse
2/4: Annual Snowshoe and Yoga Adventure 2017 at Brighton Resort
2/4: For the Love of Beer at Union Grill
2/4: 2017 Regency Romance Ball at Little America
2/4: Give A Damn - A Comedy Benefit Show for White Helmets at Urban Lounge
2/4: Samba Queen Contest 2017 at Pierpont Place

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

On Topic...

More by Gavin Sheehan

  • Local Releases: Tunes To Film-dance By

    Brand new music from No Sun, Filaments, Stop Karen and more.
    • by Gavin Sheehan
    • Jan 20, 2017

  • GameTyrant

    A look into the LAN party location before their next Street Fighter V tournament.
    • by Gavin Sheehan
    • Jan 19, 2017

  • Ben Darling

    A look into the works of The Legionnaire creator.
    • by Gavin Sheehan
    • Jan 17, 2017
  • More »

Latest in The Daily Feed

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation