Friday, January 20, 2017
Local Releases: Tunes To Film-dance By
Brand new music from No Sun, Filaments, Stop Karen and more.
Posted
By Gavin Sheehan
on January 20, 2017, 8:00 AM
Hey, gang! So apparently Sundance and Slamdance have done more than just command the theaters in town; they've completely taken over almost every music venue in town with visiting bands. So this week we have absolutely zero release shows happening anywhere. Below is a list of local albums that came out this week online. Maybe you can chill to one of these while you're standing in the cold waiting for standby tickets. We'll catch you next week with more shows.
click to enlarge
No Sun
- If Only
Dog Shoots Owner
- Self-Titled
(EP)
Tomb Of Belial
- Self-Titled
(EP)
Echopraxia
- For Tetsurō
Rubik's Cube Allstars
- Dreams - Reality (Vapor Trance) 夢 - リアリティ・蒸気・トランス
click to enlarge
Filaments
- Burn Back, Burn Bright
Starbass
- Distant Signals
kalOPsia Vibe
- Life Is Strange
(EP)
Drauszen
- S05LF_P15RTR [ 01 . 09 ] T
Hawker Roam
- Beneath the Surface
click to enlarge
Finder
- Recovery
Aggregate
- Little Son
Canopy Canvas
- Letters From Home
(EP)
Dealin' In Dirt
- Plenty Of Room For Trunk Space
(EP)
John Michael Marinos
- Self-Titled
(EP)
click to enlarge
Stop Karen
- Neither Here Nor There
(EP)
Syqnys
- Grab Them By The Pussy
Red Lines
- Self-Titled
(EP)
Gaylee Coverston
- Nos Braços de Seu Amor
Hus
- Self-Titled
(EP)
click to enlarge
