Local Releases: Tunes To Film-dance By

Hey, gang! So apparently Sundance and Slamdance have done more than just command the theaters in town; they've completely taken over almost every music venue in town with visiting bands. So this week we have absolutely zero release shows happening anywhere. Below is a list of local albums that came out this week online. Maybe you can chill to one of these while you're standing in the cold waiting for standby tickets. We'll catch you next week with more shows.(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)