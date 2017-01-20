The Daily Feed

Friday, January 20, 2017

Music / Culture

Local Releases: Tunes To Film-dance By

Brand new music from No Sun, Filaments, Stop Karen and more.

Posted By on January 20, 2017, 8:00 AM

Hey, gang! So apparently Sundance and Slamdance have done more than just command the theaters in town; they've completely taken over almost every music venue in town with visiting bands. So this week we have absolutely zero release shows happening anywhere. Below is a list of local albums that came out this week online. Maybe you can chill to one of these while you're standing in the cold waiting for standby tickets. We'll catch you next week with more shows.

click to enlarge no_sun.jpg

No Sun - If Only
Dog Shoots Owner - Self-Titled (EP)
Tomb Of Belial - Self-Titled (EP)
Echopraxia - For Tetsurō
Rubik's Cube Allstars - Dreams - Reality  (Vapor Trance) 夢 - リアリティ・蒸気・トランス

click to enlarge filamanets.jpg

Filaments - Burn Back, Burn Bright
Starbass - Distant Signals
kalOPsia Vibe - Life Is Strange (EP)
Drauszen - S05LF_P15RTR [ 01 . 09 ] T
Hawker Roam - Beneath the Surface

click to enlarge finder.jpg

Finder - Recovery
Aggregate - Little Son
Canopy Canvas - Letters From Home (EP)
Dealin' In Dirt - Plenty Of Room For Trunk Space (EP)
John Michael Marinos - Self-Titled (EP)

click to enlarge stop_karen.jpg

Stop Karen - Neither Here Nor There (EP)
Syqnys - Grab Them By The Pussy
Red Lines - Self-Titled (EP)
Gaylee Coverston - Nos Braços de Seu Amor
Hus - Self-Titled (EP)

click to enlarge hus.jpg

