When this blog first started, the very first story I decided to cover was a majortournament being held at the Megaplex Theatres in the Gateway. Since then, I've done my best to give those of you who game for fun and for a living some kind of local source for all things happening with local gaming tournaments and developers. GameTyrant, one of SLC's few LAN party businesses, will be hosting their latesttournament this Saturday in North Salt Lake. Today we chat with the founder, Justin Truong, about his company and the upcoming tournament. (Well, I'll state the obvious first, I love everything about gaming. My love for eSports first began with a custom game from thedays some may know as "Dota ;)". Outside of gaming, I love spending time with my wife and boy, cheering on the Utes, playing sports and practicing falconry.I first fell in love with gaming when my parents bought me my SNES back when I was about 5. Some of my favorite titles growing up definitely have to be:s.,, and the rest of my SNES collection, haha.followingwere the games that drew me into PC gaming. I loved the ability to play and communicate with those around the world with my 56k modem back in the day.Yes, I love multiplayer games. I'm naturally a competitive person so I enjoy the feeling of winning and being able to compete.It kind of just happened. I met some really awesome partners that approached me about it and it just happened.Our CEO of GameTyrant actually owns the building in the North Salt Lake and had some space for us to lease, and it turned out to be great space with billboard space on I-15.We have had some awesome sponsors like AOC, SteelSeries and, who gets us the most of the equipment we needed.We built all of our own computers in the LAN Center. They run i5, GTX 960, 8gb DDR4 and 144hz monitors.It was good. Prior to opening, we already had a good following from the tournaments we were running, and being able to advertise on our billboard was a huge help.I wanted to start throwing tournaments because I loved playingcompetitively in my college days and I could not find any tournaments for that game. I ended up using some computer labs up at the University of Utah. They kept growing, and I just have kept doing them ever since.For rules, we follow the standards of the larger tournaments such as EVO. People win cash for coming out to these tournaments; the cash prize is dependent on how many people attend the tournament.We can be tricky to find. I would recommend using Google Maps and searching for GameTyrant. Also, visit our website gametyrant.gg for all of our upcoming events and tournaments. Also if you have not tried out VR, come out and do it. If you mention you read this on, we'll give you a free 30-minute demo.We are pretty much booked every Saturday for tournaments. We have, etc. You can find the calendar on GameTyrant.gg 2017 is going to be an exciting year! There are a few things I cannot say yet, but be on the lookout for some exciting things that will be announced within the next month. But what Isay is you can expect a great gaming experience here with us at GameTyrant, along with some expansion! Make sure you also check gametyrant.com for all your latest gaming news/tech reviews and our partners at Geek Tyrant for all your nerd news.