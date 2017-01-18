The Daily Feed

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Wine Wednesday: Judd's Hill Dinner @ Meditrina

Posted By on January 18, 2017, 8:53 AM

One of the most talented people I know is Judd Finkelstein, proprietor of Judd’s Hill Winery in Napa. Not only is Judd a very savvy and creative winemaker, but he’s also a terrific ukulele player and a founding member of the fabulous Maikai Gents, who delight audiences with the sounds of old time Hawaii.

Chances are good that Judd will have his uke in tow on Wednesday, February 1st, when he and Meditrina host an exclusive wine dinner featuring Judd’s Hill wines.

Menu highlights for the dinner include an entree of pink peppercorn and 5-spice dusted pork tenderloin, and a deconstructed Bleu “Cheesecake,” with pickled beets, frizzled prosciutto, baby greens, and honey-thyme vinaigrette. Featured wines include Judd's Hill Rose, Sauvignon Blanc, GSM, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Tardy Harvest Roussanne.

The pricing is $35/food and $25/wine, plus tax and gratuity. Call the restaurant at 801-485-2055 for reservations.

