Movie Reviews: Live By Night, Patriots Day, The Bye Bye Man, Monster Trucks, Silence

Multiplexes shake off their New Year's doldrums with a handful of entries ranging from sublime contemplation to ridiculous action, with art house offerings including a possible Oscar nominee.
Ben Affleck once again adapts Dennis Lehane with the gangster drama Live By Night
(pictured), but the story gets lost in fortune-cookie dialogue. A real-life tragedy becomes an exploitative mess of a movie in Patriots Day
. Isabelle Huppert's much-honored performance anchors the problematic but intriguing psychological drama Elle
. Body horror and haunted-house spookfest combine wonderfully in the deliciously creepy The Autopsy of Jane Doe
.
MaryAnn Johanson shudders at the "a 4-year-old actually came up with this idea" family action movie Monster Trucks
, in which monsters living in trucks isn't even the dumbest thing about it.
Eric D. Snider attests to the generic, pointless, thrill-less PG-13 horror of The Bye Bye Man
.
In this week's feature review, David Riedel marvels at the mix of Good Friday and Easter Sunday in Martin Scorsese's contemplative examination of faith Silence
.
Also opening this week, but not screened for press: Jamie Foxx as an undercover cop trying to find his kidnapped son in Sleepless
.