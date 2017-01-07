The Daily Feed

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Gavin's Underground / Culture

In The Loop: 1/7/17. Colder Than Your Ex's Attitude

Awesome events for you to check out from January 8-21.

Posted By on January 7, 2017, 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gu.jpg
Hello to all you coat-wearing, scarf-tying, beanie-donning, shovel-moving, car-slipping, slow-driving, ice-scraping, salt-carrying, winter-has-finally-decided-to-grace-us enthusiasts! I've been working from home lately, so over the past week or so I've been staring out my window with a rum and Coke in the morning and thinking to myself "well, that looks terrible." I've never in my life been so relieved not to have a 9-5 job than when the snow hit this week and didn't seem to stop. Sure, it cleared out most of the pollution, but give it two weeks and we'll get that back. Below are two weeks worth of events for you to beat the cold with.  I don't really have anything to match the season we're in, so here's a random photo from Velour's bathroom of a Mother Mary statue being watched over by a paranoid bunny carving.

click to enlarge rabbit.jpg

1/8: Jedi Yoga at Watchtower Cafe
1/8: Open Craft Day at Anarchy Girls Cospace
1/8: 12 Minutes Max at SLC Main Library
1/10: Poet Flow at Lighthouse Lounge
1/11: FanX 2017 Press Conference at State Capitol
1/12: Release the Footage! Rally for the Body-Cam Footage at Utah State Archives
1/12: Sugar Slam ft Daniel Garcia! at Watchtower Cafe
1/13: Opposition Gallery Series at Impact Hub Salt Lake
1/13: The Bee - Women's Work at UMOCA
1/13: Full Moon Ritual at Crone's Hollow
1/14: LEGO World Family Festival at The Leonardo
1/14: Infinite Possibilities Higher Consciousness Expo 2017 at Golden Spike
1/14: The Trial of Joseph Smith at Sugar Space
1/14: Improv for Planned Parenthood at The Comedy Loft
1/18: End Of The World Party at Urban Lounge
1/19: 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Various Venues
1/20: Salt Lake Gallery Stroll at Various Venues
1/20: Slamdance 2017 at Various Venues
1/21: Street Fighter V Tournament at GameTyrant
1/21: STEM EXPO at South Towne Expo Center
1/21: 2017 Clean Air, No Excuses Rally at State Capitol

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

On Topic...

More by Gavin Sheehan

Latest in The Daily Feed

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation