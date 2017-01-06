The Daily Feed

Friday, January 6, 2017

Movies / Culture

Movie Reviews: A Monster Calls, Hidden Figures, Things to Come, Hunter Gatherer

Posted By on January 6, 2017, 8:52 AM

click to enlarge monster.jpg
The 2017 movie year kicks off with a few holdovers from 2016 limited release, including a fanciful book adaptation, a real-life inspirational story and another great performance from Isabelle Huppert.

A Monster Calls  (pictured) tries to translate the emotionally-resonant fable of its source material to the screen, but feels forced and unconvincing on a big screen. Huppert stars as an academic experiencing personal upheaval in Mia Hansen-Løve's latest rich character study Things to Come.  The indie dramedy Hunter Gatherer gets energy from a strong central character and performance before losing control of tone and momentum.

Also opening this week, but not screened for press: the latest installment in the vampires-vs.-werewolves franchise Underworld: Blood Wars.

In this week's feature review, MaryAnn Johanson celebrates the telling of a little-known, feel-good story about African-American women contributing to the American space program in Hidden Figures.
