Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Wine Wednesday: Otima 10 Year Tawny Port
Posted
By Ted Scheffler
on January 4, 2017, 8:31 AM
If you tend to think of Port as a dark, brooding, after-dinner only drink, think again. Warre's Otima 10 Year Old Tawny Port
($24.99) has a lighter structure than traditional Port and is refreshing and light on the palate. It's a great winter warmer, but also a style of Port that can be enjoyed in warmer weather.
Made from a blend of grapes from Portugal's Douro Valley, Otima has aromas of walnuts and dried fruits, with hints of ginger, clove, mandarin orange, and caramel. Serve it slightly chilled with dessert, dried fruit, or with a nice hunk of stinky blue cheese.
Tags: Port, Portugal, Tawny, Warre's, Optima, 10-year, Image