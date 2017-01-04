The Daily Feed

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Wine Wednesday: Otima 10 Year Tawny Port

Posted By on January 4, 2017, 8:31 AM

If you tend to think of Port as a dark, brooding, after-dinner only drink, think again. Warre's Otima 10 Year Old Tawny Port ($24.99)  has a lighter structure than traditional Port and is refreshing and light on the palate. It's a great winter warmer, but also a style of Port that can be enjoyed in warmer weather.

Made from a blend of grapes from Portugal's Douro Valley, Otima has aromas of walnuts and dried fruits, with hints of ginger, clove, mandarin orange, and caramel. Serve it slightly chilled with dessert, dried fruit, or with a nice hunk of stinky blue cheese.

