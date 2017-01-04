Wine Wednesday: Otima 10 Year Tawny Port

If you tend to think of Port as a dark, brooding, after-dinner only drink, think again.($24.99) has a lighter structure than traditional Port and is refreshing and light on the palate. It's a great winter warmer, but also a style of Port that can be enjoyed in warmer weather.Made from a blend of grapes from Portugal's Douro Valley, Otima has aromas of walnuts and dried fruits, with hints of ginger, clove, mandarin orange, and caramel. Serve it slightly chilled with dessert, dried fruit, or with a nice hunk of stinky blue cheese.