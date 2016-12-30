Movie Reviews: Happy New Year

click to enlarge
Apparently aware that they've overloaded viewers with options during Christmas week, distributors opt to give us absolutely nothing new this week. Time to play catch-up on all of last week's releases
, and get ready for the rest of the Oscar contenders to appear in early January.
This week's feature offers best of 2016 lists
from all of our regular contributors (including several mentions for La La Land
, pictured). However rough the year might have been, you can always find great art to inspire you. Happy New Year.