Friday, December 30, 2016
Local Releases: Musically Dumping 2016
Brand new music from El El, Superdose Gangway, Poet and more.
By Gavin Sheehan
on December 30, 2016, 8:30 AM
We're desperately wrapping up the year as quickly as possible, and that includes taking care of the last of the local releases for 2016. Again, no shows until we breach the new year, but at least we've got 15 new albums released this week for your listening pleasure. Take a listen to some of these before you head out for your New Year's Eve plans, and we'll see you in 2017 with a lot more great local music.
Wilder Still
- Sojourn
Erasole James
- ERASOLE / MANGE
(EP)
Patio and Depressica
- The Christmas Split
(EP)
Hisingen
- Hisingen I
Various Artists
- SLC Ghostship Benefit Compilation
Distance In Lines
- Ever Slowly
Placebo Thief
- Various Live Recordings
Sanguisuge
- Die Welt ist Chaotisch, Wenn Ich Nicht Mit Niko Bin
(EP)
Silent Sorcerer
- Drowning In Time
(EP)
Various Artists - Arborist and Friends // 2016 Christmas Compilation
El El
- Ancient Nothing
Poet
- Radical Thought
Dawnlit
- Solstice
(EP)
K Productions
- Holiday Magic
(EP)
Superdose Gangway
- Monsoon Season
Head out, love music, buy local!
