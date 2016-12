Merry X-Mas From New Shack!

click to enlarge Blizzard Entertainment

click to enlarge Estelle Spirig

Well, kids, it's that time of year again. Time for me to hammer out something mildly meaningful on the last holiday of the year. I know many of you will be doing something to celebrate the holiday. As for me, I'll be bundling up in my home, playing long hours ofin a poor attempt to get one of their new holiday skins. I say "poor" because, to be blunt, Competitive Mode is the bane of my existence right now. The system punishes all players for a loss when a teammate bails mid-match, even though their own warning says you won't be punished. I've lost so many ranking points because of jerks, and Blizzard is doing nothing to fix this error—all I want is a Mei costume! LOOK AT THIS THING! It's a bundle of cute. It also makes me wonder if Blizzard realized they dressed up a Chinese character (who most likely practices Taoism or Confucianism in the real world) in a character's outfit associated with Christian holidays. ...Oh well.As is the tradition for this blog, as both a "thank you" for reading it and a small present for taking part of your day on the Dec. 24 to pay the website a visit, we've got some new music for you. It's one of the few traditions I still hold dear on this blog going all the way back to the 2News days. This year, I'm pleased to bring you a new music video from the Provo synthpop band New Shack , who were kind enough to debut the video (directed by Stephen Groo) on my blog. If you dig the song, you can purchase the single on their Bandcamp page , where you can also check out the rest of their awesome catalog.A very Merry X-Mas to you and everyone you love. See you on Monday!