Merry X-Mas From New Shack!

Well, kids, it's that time of year again. Time for me to hammer out something mildly meaningful on the last holiday of the year. I know many of you will be doing something to celebrate the holiday. As for me, I'll be bundling up in my home, playing long hours of Overwatch
in a poor attempt to get one of their new holiday skins. I say "poor" because, to be blunt, Competitive Mode is the bane of my existence right now. The system punishes all players for a loss when a teammate bails mid-match, even though their own warning says you won't be punished. I've lost so many ranking points because of jerks, and Blizzard is doing nothing to fix this error—all I want is a Mei costume! LOOK AT THIS THING! It's a bundle of cute. It also makes me wonder if Blizzard realized they dressed up a Chinese character (who most likely practices Taoism or Confucianism in the real world) in a character's outfit associated with Christian holidays. ...Oh well.
click to enlarge
As is the tradition for this blog, as both a "thank you" for reading it and a small present for taking part of your day on the Dec. 24 to pay the website a visit, we've got some new music for you. It's one of the few traditions I still hold dear on this blog going all the way back to the 2News days. This year, I'm pleased to bring you a new music video from the Provo synthpop band New Shack
, who were kind enough to debut the video (directed by Stephen Groo) on my blog. If you dig the song, you can purchase the single on their Bandcamp page
, where you can also check out the rest of their awesome catalog.
click to enlarge
A very Merry X-Mas to you and everyone you love. See you on Monday!