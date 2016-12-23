The Daily Feed

Friday, December 23, 2016

Music / Culture

Local Releases: Tunes For The Holidays

Brand new music from Infinidium, Quiet House, Jesus or Genome and more.

Posted By on December 23, 2016, 8:00 AM

Hey gang! So there are no release shows happening this weekend, for obvious reasons, but rather than stick you with the endless supply of holiday music on FM 100, or listening to the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack until you decide you hate it, we've compiled local albums released in the last week to give you some audio pleasure. Enjoy the weekend and remember: Love music, and buy local!

Infinidium - Sonic Hues (EP)
Quiet House - Winter's Timing (EP)
Soothbone - Infinity Pool
Reaper The Storyteller - Surprise The EP
Grubs - Running From Nothing

Jesus or Genome - The Book of Michael
Valentine & The Regard - I've Seen Stranger Things Happen
Tom Call Sextet - The Cosmere Project (EP)
Governmunky - D n R Spirits 12​-​17​-​16
Al & Fin - Al & Fin Christmas (EP)

