Local Releases: Tunes For The Holidays

gang! So there are no release shows happening this weekend, for obvious reasons, but rather than stick you with the endless supply of holiday music on FM 100, or listening to thesoundtrack until you decide you hate it, we've compiled local albums released in the last week to give you some audio pleasure. Enjoy the weekend and remember: Love music, and buy local!(EP)(EP)(EP)(EP)