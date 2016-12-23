Friday, December 23, 2016
Local Releases: Tunes For The Holidays
Brand new music from Infinidium, Quiet House, Jesus or Genome and more.
By Gavin Sheehan
on December 23, 2016, 8:00 AM
Hey
gang! So there are no release shows happening this weekend, for obvious reasons, but rather than stick you with the endless supply of holiday music on FM 100, or listening to the Charlie Brown Christmas
soundtrack until you decide you hate it, we've compiled local albums released in the last week to give you some audio pleasure. Enjoy the weekend and remember: Love music, and buy local!
Infinidium
- Sonic Hues
(EP)
Quiet House
- Winter's Timing
(EP)
Soothbone
- Infinity Pool
Reaper The Storyteller
- Surprise The EP
Grubs
- Running From Nothing
Jesus or Genome
- The Book of Michael
Valentine & The Regard
- I've Seen Stranger Things Happen
Tom Call Sextet
- The Cosmere Project
(EP)
Governmunky
- D n R Spirits 12-17-16
Al & Fin
- Al & Fin Christmas
(EP)
