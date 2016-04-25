 Monday Meal: Ma-po Tofu | The Daily Feed

The Daily Feed

Monday, February 27, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Monday Meal: Ma-po Tofu

Posted By on February 27, 2017, 8:26 AM

click to enlarge dsc04312.jpg

Ever since I encountered it years ago in New York's Chinatown, ma po tofu (or "homestyle" tofu) has been one of my favorite Szechuan dishes. This version, if I do say so myself, is better than you'll find in most local Chinese restaurants. It's also fairly simple to make. It's really just a matter of getting all your ingredients lined up — what professional chefs call mise en place. Organization is always important in the kitchen.

Ingredients: 

1 package (1 lb.) firm or extra-firm tofu

1/4 lb. ground pork (you could also use beef or even ground turkey)

2 tbsp. hot bean sauce (available at Asian markets)

1 tsp. minced ginger

1 14-oz. can chicken broth

2 tbsp. cooking oil (peanut, vegetable or canola)

1/2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. rice wine

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tbsp. cornstarch

2-3 minced scallions

click to enlarge dsc04265.jpg

Method: 

Drain and pat dry the tofu to get rid of excess water. I let the tofu sit on paper towels for a half-hour or so before using.

Dice the tofu into approximately 1/2-inch cubes and set aside.

click to enlarge dsc04270.jpg

click to enlarge dsc04272.jpg

Place the hot bean paste and minced ginger in a small bowl or ramekin.

In another small bowl or ramekin, mix together the soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil and pepper.

In a third bowl or ramekin, make cornstarch paste using equal parts cornstarch and water (1 tbsp. each)

Heat the cooking oil in a wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat.

When the oil is hot, add the pork, bean paste and ginger. Quickly stir-fry until the pork until just browned.

click to enlarge dsc04276.jpg

Add the chicken stock and tofu and stir well.

click to enlarge dsc04279.jpg

Add the soy sauce/sesame oil, rice wine, pepper mixture to the wok and stir.

click to enlarge dsc04283.jpg

Simmer the mixture over medium heat until most of the liquid has evaporated - about 15-20 minutes.

click to enlarge dsc04286.jpg

Add the cornstarch paste to the wok and stir thoroughly to incorporate. If the sauce is too thin, add more cornstarch paste. The sauce should be gravy-like, not soupy.

click to enlarge dsc04293.jpg

Remove from the heat and toss in the minced scallions.

click to enlarge dsc04297.jpg

click to enlarge dsc04301.jpg

Serve with steamed rice. 

click to enlarge dsc04307.jpg

Photos by Ted Scheffler

