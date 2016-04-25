Monday Meal: Ma-po Tofu

click to enlarge

Ever since I encountered it years ago in New York's Chinatown, ma po tofu (or "homestyle" tofu) has been one of my favorite Szechuan dishes. This version, if I do say so myself, is better than you'll find in most local Chinese restaurants. It's also fairly simple to make. It's really just a matter of getting all your ingredients lined up — what professional chefs call. Organization is always important in the kitchen.1 package (1 lb.) firm or extra-firm tofu1/4 lb. ground pork (you could also use beef or even ground turkey)2 tbsp. hot bean sauce (available at Asian markets)1 tsp. minced ginger1 14-oz. can chicken broth2 tbsp. cooking oil (peanut, vegetable or canola)1/2 tbsp. soy sauce1 tsp. rice wine1/2 tsp. sesame oil1 tsp. ground black pepper1 tbsp. cornstarch2-3 minced scallionsDrain and pat dry the tofu to get rid of excess water. I let the tofu sit on paper towels for a half-hour or so before using.Dice the tofu into approximately 1/2-inch cubes and set aside.Place the hot bean paste and minced ginger in a small bowl or ramekin.In another small bowl or ramekin, mix together the soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil and pepper.In a third bowl or ramekin, make cornstarch paste using equal parts cornstarch and water (1 tbsp. each)Heat the cooking oil in a wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat.When the oil is hot, add the pork, bean paste and ginger. Quickly stir-fry until the pork until just browned.Add the chicken stock and tofu and stir well.Add the soy sauce/sesame oil, rice wine, pepper mixture to the wok and stir.Simmer the mixture over medium heat until most of the liquid has evaporated - about 15-20 minutes.Add the cornstarch paste to the wok and stir thoroughly to incorporate. If the sauce is too thin, add more cornstarch paste. The sauce should be gravy-like, not soupy.Remove from the heat and toss in the minced scallions.Serve with steamed rice.