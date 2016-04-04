The Daily Feed

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 6, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Monday Meal: Cajun Shrimp Poppers

Posted By on February 6, 2017, 8:40 AM

click to enlarge dsc09926.jpg

The hit of this year's Super Bowl (but they're great any time) at our house was one of my favorite finger foods: Cajun-seasoned fried shrimp poppers. I advise using small shrimp (crawfish tails also work great). 

Ingredients: 

1 Tbs cayenne pepper
1 Tbs ground cumin
1 Tbs chili powder
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
Oil for frying (I prefer peanut oil)
1 lb small shrimp, peeled and deveined
Tabasco sauce or Louisiana Hot Sauce, to taste

click to enlarge dsc09908.jpg

Method: 

Combine all the dry ingredients - the spices, salt, pepper and flour - in a medium-size bowl. 

click to enlarge dsc09909.jpg

click to enlarge dsc09910.jpg

Heat the oil in a fryer to 350 degrees F. 

Dredge the shrimp in the flour and spice mixture. Shake off any excess. 

click to enlarge dsc09911.jpg

click to enlarge dsc09912.jpg
 
Cook the shrimp in batches, depending on the size of your fryer, until crispy and golden. It should only take 2-3 minutes. 

click to enlarge dsc09914.jpg

click to enlarge dsc09916.jpg

Drain on paper towels or brown paper bags and drizzle with hot sauce. 

click to enlarge dsc09917.jpg

click to enlarge dsc09924.jpg

Photos by Ted Scheffler

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

On Topic...

More by Ted Scheffler

Latest in The Daily Feed

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation