Monday, January 2, 2017

Monday Meal: Boston Lettuce Salad w/ Shrimp, Peas & Herbs

A light, fresh salad with Boston lettuce and shrimp

Posted By on January 2, 2017, 8:06 AM

dsc08296.jpg

If you're someone who has resolved to eat healthier in 2017, here is a very tasty, light shrimp salad that is great either as a side or starter salad, or as a dinner entree. 

This recipe will make four side salads or two entree-size ones. 

Feel free to use other herbs, such as chervil, basil or mint, for example. You could also skip the shrimp and just make a green salad. 

Ingredients: 

1 Tbs. butter

1/2 lb. medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

1 small head of Boston lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup fresh shelled peas (or frozen and thawed)

1 1/2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest

1/2 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbs. chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1 Tbs. snipped fresh chives

1 heart of palm, slice into rings

1 avocado, peeled and diced

Parmigiano-Reggiano, shaved thinly into strips with a vegetable peeler

Salt & Pepper to taste

dsc08285.jpg
Method: 

First, cook the shrimp. Melt the butter in a non-stick saute pan over medium heat. Add the shrimp with a little salt and saute gently, until pink on one side. 

dsc08290.jpg
Flip the shrimp over using tongs and continue to cook until just cooked through and pink on both sides. Remove from the heat and let cool. 

dsc08292.jpg
In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and lemon zest. 

dsc08286.jpg
Place the shelled peas in the bowl to marinate in the dressing. 

dsc08294.jpg
Place the lettuce in a large mixing bowl. 

dsc08289.jpg
Add the herbs, heart of palm, avocado and chives and toss lightly. 

dsc08293.jpg
Pour in the peas with the dressing and lightly toss again. 

dsc08295.jpg
Serve the salad immediately, garnished on top with the shaved Parmigiano and cooked shrimp. 

dsc08297.jpg
dsc08301.jpg
Photos by Ted Scheffler

