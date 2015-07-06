Monday Meal: Boston Lettuce Salad w/ Shrimp, Peas & Herbs

If you're someone who has resolved to eat healthier in 2017, here is a very tasty, light shrimp salad that is great either as a side or starter salad, or as a dinner entree.This recipe will make four side salads or two entree-size ones.Feel free to use other herbs, such as chervil, basil or mint, for example. You could also skip the shrimp and just make a green salad.1 Tbs. butter1/2 lb. medium shrimp, shelled and deveined1 small head of Boston lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces1/2 cup fresh shelled peas (or frozen and thawed)1 1/2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest1/2 Tbs. fresh lemon juice2 Tbs. chopped fresh tarragon leaves1 Tbs. snipped fresh chives1 heart of palm, slice into rings1 avocado, peeled and dicedParmigiano-Reggiano, shaved thinly into strips with a vegetable peelerSalt & Pepper to tasteFirst, cook the shrimp. Melt the butter in a non-stick saute pan over medium heat. Add the shrimp with a little salt and saute gently, until pink on one side.Flip the shrimp over using tongs and continue to cook until just cooked through and pink on both sides. Remove from the heat and let cool.In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and lemon zest.Place the shelled peas in the bowl to marinate in the dressing.Place the lettuce in a large mixing bowl.Add the herbs, heart of palm, avocado and chives and toss lightly.Pour in the peas with the dressing and lightly toss again.Serve the salad immediately, garnished on top with the shaved Parmigiano and cooked shrimp.