Monday, February 13, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Monday Meal: Valentine's Day Lovers' Tortellini

Posted By on February 13, 2017, 8:41 AM

dsc04460.jpg

Usually, I prefer to cook for my honey on Valentine's Day rather than going out to a restaurant on what is largely considered by restaurateurs to be "amateur night."  And so, a few years ago I created what I think is a particularly romantic V-Day dish.

I called it "Tortellini Romeo y Julieta" and it subsequently appeared in various magazines and a cookbook. The sauce, if I do say so myself, is especially silky and sensuous. Despite the cream and butter, the sauce is light and a little sweet, with an interested tart snap from the (optional) pomegranate seeds.

So, if you're cooking for someone special on Valentine's Day, here's a dish that can't miss and is easy to execute. Give it a try, if not for Valentine's Day, then some other night when a creamy pasta dish is in order.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

9 1/2 oz. fresh or frozen cheese tortellini

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1/2 lb. medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

1 tbsp. Mango-based chutney such as Sharwood's Bengal Hot Chutney or Major Grey's

1 tsp. curry powder

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 tbsp. pomegranate seeds (optional) 

dsc04427.jpg
Method:

Cook the tortellini on a large pot of boiling water, until just al dente - when the tortellini begin to float to the top. Drain and set aside.

dsc04429.jpg
dsc04433.jpg
In a large skillet or sauce pan, melt the butter over medium-high heat and saute the shrimp for 2 to 3 minutes, just until pink.

dsc04435.jpg
dsc04438.jpg
Remove the shrimp from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside.

In the same pan over medium heat, briefly cook the chutney in the remaining butter, stirring — about 30 seconds.

dsc04441.jpg
Then add the curry powder and give it a stir for a half-minute or so.

dsc04445.jpg
Pour in the whipping cream, stir, and cook for a few minutes, until the cream begins to simmer.

dsc04447.jpg
dsc04451.jpg
Add the cooked tortellini and shrimp to the pan to combine with the simmering curry-cream-chutney sauce and heat through, about a minute or two.

dsc04452.jpg
Serve the pasta with sauce on individual plates or bowls, garnished on top with the optional pomegranate seeds, and serve with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. 

dsc04457.jpg
Photos by Ted Scheffler

Add a comment

