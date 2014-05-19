Making A Dick Cake At The Only Erotic Bakery In Utah (NSFW)

click to enlarge

It would appear that Utah is a barren wasteland, a place where one must suffer through this awful existence while never tasting the thrill that is baked goods shaped like genitals--that is, if it wasn't for one rebellious bakery.---

Meet Leann Wilson, owner of Madam & Steve Bakery, the first and only erotic bakery in the state of Utah. Operating out of her home in Sugar House, Wilson specializes in all kinds of sex-related baked goods like butt cakes, boob cakes, intercourse cakes and, of course, the classic dick cake. Basically, she can whip-up whatever your sick and twisted imagination can muster.

Seeing that Madam & Steve is Utah's only stop for who-ha-inspired food, Leann Wilson has absolutely no filter when it comes to her creations--in other words, nothing is off limits. Her portfolio includes artistic creations that range from vaginas with strawberries in them, to cakes of Spock and Caption Kirk making out...

This belongs in a museum.

So, to learn what it takes to create these masterpieces, we asked Leann to give us the rundown on the most basic of erotic cakes, the dick cake. Think of this as an episode of Reading Rainbow, except instead of have Levar Burton showing you how trash is recycled or whatever--we'll show how you to shape a cake into a penis. Take a look, it's in a book, we're making a dick cake... WE'RE MAKING A DIIIICK CAAAAKE!

Warning: You probably shouldn't watch this video at work, unless your place of business is cool with cakes that look like giant, triumphant one-eyed monsters.

To order your own delicious erotic cake for a bachelor party, bachelorette party, wedding, funeral, or to just eat alone in the comfort of your own home, head over to Madam & Steve's website.

