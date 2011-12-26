The Daily Feed

Monday, December 5, 2016

Food & Drink / Culture

Monday Meal: Beef Stroganoff

Posted By on December 5, 2016, 8:25 AM

blog6841widea.jpg

One of my very favorite wintry seductions is beef Stroganoff. Unfortunately, many recipes for this dish have been Americanized and incorporate flavorless button mushrooms or, even worse, cream of mushroom soup. The authentic version, which dates back to Russia in the early 1800s and a diplomat named Count Grigory Alexandrovich Stroganov, is simpler—made using high-quality beef and a mustard-spiked sour cream sauce.

The story goes that Count Stroganov lost his teeth and couldn't chew tough bites of meat. So, his chef shaved tender pieces of meat, lightly browned them, and served the beef with a tangy sour cream sauce. The result was so tender that the toothless count could have his beef and eat it, too. 

Regardless of the dish's history, here is my favorite Stroganoff recipe. If you'd like, you could substitute thinly sliced turkey, chicken, pork, veal or perhaps even veggies for the beef. Anything will taste terrific with this sauce.

Ingredients:

1 to 1 1/2 lbs. beef tenderloin or other high-quality beef, sliced very thin

4 Tbs. unsalted butter

2 Tbs. flour

1 tsp. dry mustard

1 cup rich beef bouillon

1/4 cup sour cream (regular or light sour cream both work)

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsp. chopped parsley (optional)

dsc04390.jpg

Note: To slice the beef ultra-thin, you could have a butcher shave it into thin slices for you. Or, if you're preparing the beef at home, it helps to place the meat in the freezer for an hour or more before using. Partially freezing the meat makes it easier to slice thinly.

dsc04400.jpg

dsc04422.jpg

Method:

First, prepare the Stroganoff sauce. This can be done hours in advance of cooking the meat. Melt 2 Tbs. of the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.

dsc04405.jpg

Add flour and dry mustard and stir with a wooden spoon, making a roux, for about 2-3 minutes.

dsc04408.jpg

dsc04410.jpg

Gradually add the bouillon, whisking to incorporate it into the roux, until thick, about 2 minutes.

dsc04414.jpg

dsc04417.jpg

Stir in the sour cream and whisk until smooth.

dsc04419.jpg

Remove from the heat and set aside.

dsc04421.jpg

To prepare the beef, melt the remaining 2 Tbs. of butter in a large skillet or saute pan over medium heat.

dsc04425.jpg

Add the sliced onions and cook until soft and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

dsc04431.jpg

Increase the heat to high and add the beef. Saute the meat rapidly, stirring, until just cooked through—about 2 minutes.

dsc04434.jpg

dsc04437.jpg

Reduce heat to low, add the reserved sour cream sauce, stir and season to taste with salt and black pepper.

dsc04439.jpg

dsc04440.jpg

Serve the Stroganoff with potatoes or atop a bed of cooked noodles or rice. Garnish with the (optional) chopped parsley.

dsc04445.jpg

Note: Another attractive presentation is to simply put the Stroganoff directly onto a plate and top with matchstick french fries.

dsc04442.jpg

Photos by Ted Scheffler

