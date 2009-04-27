Roller Derby: Wasatch vs. Diabetes

Wasatch
Roller Derby, Utah’s fourth (!) flat-track roller derby league held their first
public bout Saturday, April 25, at Hollywood Connection in
The “Sugar
Slashers” took on the “Carbo Killers” in two 30-minute periods; Slasher Queen
Anne’s Revenge quickly proved herself to be WRD’s derby-star-in-the-making,
appearing as a black-clad blur and racking up mucho points for most of the
bout, while Killer Honey De Lunatic established herself as the league’s Dennis
Rodman (or Karl Malone, if you prefer a local NBA angle), playing dirtier than
all the other skaters combined.
But in the
end, the Sugar Slashers pulled too far ahead to catch, defeating the Carbo
Killers 114-86. The next Wasatch Roller Derby bout is May 16, benefiting Primary
Children’s
Shots from Saturday’s bout:
Showing 1-1 of 1