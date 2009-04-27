 Roller Derby: Wasatch vs. Diabetes | The Daily Feed

Monday, April 27, 2009

Roller Derby: Wasatch vs. Diabetes

Posted By on April 27, 2009, 12:49 PM

click to enlarge wrd.jpg
Wasatch Roller Derby, Utah’s fourth (!) flat-track roller derby league held their first public bout Saturday, April 25, at Hollywood Connection in West Valley City. A league comprised mostly of women who left the Salt City Derby Girls at the end of the 2008 season, WRD is a non-profit organization focused on helping local charities—the first bout’s being the American Diabetes Foundation.

The “Sugar Slashers” took on the “Carbo Killers” in two 30-minute periods; Slasher Queen Anne’s Revenge quickly proved herself to be WRD’s derby-star-in-the-making, appearing as a black-clad blur and racking up mucho points for most of the bout, while Killer Honey De Lunatic established herself as the league’s Dennis Rodman (or Karl Malone, if you prefer a local NBA angle), playing dirtier than all the other skaters combined.

But in the end, the Sugar Slashers pulled too far ahead to catch, defeating the Carbo Killers 114-86. The next Wasatch Roller Derby bout is May 16, benefiting Primary Children’s Medical Center—wherein the teams will be named the Maulin’ Measles and the Head-Lice Hellions (just guessing).

Shots from Saturday’s bout:

click to enlarge wrd1.jpg

click to enlarge wrd2.jpg

click to enlarge wrd3.jpg

click to enlarge wrd4.jpg

click to enlarge wrd5.jpg

click to enlarge wrd6.jpg

  |  

