Roller Derby: Wasatch vs. Diabetes

click to enlarge Wasatch Roller Derby, Utah’s fourth (!) flat-track roller derby league held their first public bout Saturday, April 25, at Hollywood Connection in West Valley City . A league comprised mostly of women who left the Salt City Derby Girls at the end of the 2008 season, WRD is a non-profit organization focused on helping local charities—the first bout’s being the American Diabetes Foundation.

The “Sugar Slashers” took on the “Carbo Killers” in two 30-minute periods; Slasher Queen Anne’s Revenge quickly proved herself to be WRD’s derby-star-in-the-making, appearing as a black-clad blur and racking up mucho points for most of the bout, while Killer Honey De Lunatic established herself as the league’s Dennis Rodman (or Karl Malone, if you prefer a local NBA angle), playing dirtier than all the other skaters combined.

But in the end, the Sugar Slashers pulled too far ahead to catch, defeating the Carbo Killers 114-86. The next Wasatch Roller Derby bout is May 16, benefiting Primary Children’s Medical Center —wherein the teams will be named the Maulin’ Measles and the Head-Lice Hellions (just guessing).

Shots from Saturday’s bout:

