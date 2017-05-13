Saturday, May 13, 2017
In The Loop: 5/13/17. Reading Comics On A Gust Of Wind
Cool events to check out from May 14-27.
By Gavin Sheehan
May 13, 2017
Hey, kids! So if you didn't know, last weekend was Free Comic Book Day, and below you can see I got myself a nice haul without taking every single comic that the shop could hold. I just wanted to show these off for a second, because I know there are a lot of people who got these comics and have read them, but they're now just sitting on them. When you're done with comic books that you know you're not going to collect or read again, please, pass them on to kids! Get them involved with reading through a medium that's far more digestible and entertaining than a lot of the angsty teen novels we're seeing these days. Below we've got two weeks worth of events for you to check out while I go pass these out to people on this windy weekend.
5/14: Mother's Day Brunch
at Watchtower Cafe
5/14: Feminist Trivia Night
at The Republican
5/17: Salt Lake Comic Con 2017 Press Conference
at State Capitol
5/17: Creative District Open House
at Weber Commons
5/19: Salt Lake Gallery Stroll
at Various Galleries
5/19: The Eggshell: Planned Parenthood Benefit Show
at Studio Elevn
5/19: A Bag of Nuts
at The Rose Wagner
5/20: Salt Lake City: Safewalk
at UCASA
5/20: Ogden Bike Swap
at Ogden Bicycle Collective
5/20: BBQ Music Fest Provo
at Kiwanis Park
5/20: Annual Sugar House Pub Crawl
5/20: Spoke Sessions: A Celebration of Bikes & Beer
at Crank SLC
5/20: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - UNC Event
at Murray Library
5/20: The Lantern Fest
at Utah Motorsports Campus, Tooele
5/20: Night on Commonwealth
at The Art Factory
5/20: Adults-Only Prom
at DF Dance Studio
5/20: Carnival Outré
at The Boxcar Studios
5/20: The Freak Out: Glitter and Safety Pins
at The Republican
5/21: Defenders of the Universe
at Beer Bar
5/21: Bike the Branches
at SLC Public Library
5/21: VOID MAY MRKT
at Vague Space
5/21: Third Annual Beard & Mustache Competition
at Even Stevens
5/25: Revolution
at Metro Music Hall
5/25: Dungeons & Comedy: Three Year Anniversary
at The Beehive Social Club
5/26: Big Shiny Robot Podcast: Live!
at Watchtower Cafe
5/26: Friday Night Comedy
at The Ice Haüs
5/27: Open Mixer
at Squarewave Sound
5/27: When She Speaks May Open Mic
at Jitterbug Coffee
5/27: Free Kittens Comedy Show
at Urban Lounge
