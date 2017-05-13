 In The Loop: 5/13/17. Reading Comics On A Gust Of Wind | Buzz Blog

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Gavin's Underground / Culture

In The Loop: 5/13/17. Reading Comics On A Gust Of Wind

Cool events to check out from May 14-27.

Posted By on May 13, 2017, 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gu.jpg
Hey, kids! So if you didn't know, last weekend was Free Comic Book Day, and below you can see I got myself a nice haul without taking every single comic that the shop could hold. I just wanted to show these off for a second, because I know there are a lot of people who got these comics and have read them, but they're now just sitting on them. When you're done with comic books that you know you're not going to collect or read again, please, pass them on to kids! Get them involved with reading through a medium that's far more digestible and entertaining than a lot of the angsty teen novels we're seeing these days. Below we've got two weeks worth of events for you to check out while I go pass these out to people on this windy weekend.

comics.jpg

5/14: Mother's Day Brunch at Watchtower Cafe
5/14: Feminist Trivia Night at The Republican
5/17: Salt Lake Comic Con 2017 Press Conference at State Capitol
5/17: Creative District Open House at Weber Commons
5/19: Salt Lake Gallery Stroll at Various Galleries
5/19: The Eggshell: Planned Parenthood Benefit Show at Studio Elevn
5/19: A Bag of Nuts at The Rose Wagner
5/20: Salt Lake City: Safewalk at UCASA
5/20: Ogden Bike Swap at Ogden Bicycle Collective
5/20: BBQ Music Fest Provo at Kiwanis Park
5/20: Annual Sugar House Pub Crawl
5/20: Spoke Sessions: A Celebration of Bikes & Beer at Crank SLC
5/20: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - UNC Event at Murray Library
5/20: The Lantern Fest at Utah Motorsports Campus, Tooele
5/20: Night on Commonwealth at The Art Factory
5/20: Adults-Only Prom at DF Dance Studio
5/20: Carnival Outré at The Boxcar Studios
5/20: The Freak Out: Glitter and Safety Pins at The Republican
5/21: Defenders of the Universe at Beer Bar
5/21: Bike the Branches at SLC Public Library
5/21: VOID MAY MRKT at Vague Space
5/21: Third Annual Beard & Mustache Competition at Even Stevens
5/25: Revolution at Metro Music Hall
5/25: Dungeons & Comedy: Three Year Anniversary at The Beehive Social Club
5/26: Big Shiny Robot Podcast: Live! at Watchtower Cafe
5/26: Friday Night Comedy at The Ice Haüs
5/27: Open Mixer at Squarewave Sound
5/27: When She Speaks May Open Mic at Jitterbug Coffee
5/27: Free Kittens Comedy Show at Urban Lounge

