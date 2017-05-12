Local Releases: Orange Gents Finding Fiction In The Delta

Apparently we're making up for lost time this week, as we have several album release
shows to talk about over the next two days. We'll go down the list of digital releases first, then make our way through the awesome concerts you can check out this weekend.
click to enlarge
Amalo
- Forest Street
(EP)
ASTÉRISME
- TERROIR
(EP)
Generator
- Songwriting
(EP)
Plexøs
- Abstract Thought Pt. 1
(EP)
Robert Stewart
- The What If
(E P)
Reaper The Storyteller
- The Exit Plan
click to enlarge
BYSTS
- Offer Your Throat
slp.less
- Up All Night
Mancer
- Geomancy
(EP)
FilledSilhoutte
- I Tried So Hard
(EP)
Potential
- Choose Your Side
(EP)
Round Figures
- Tinted
(EP)
click to enlarge
First on the list, we have a two-night event from Fictionist
! The popular Provo-based group has had one of the more interesting careers in the local music community, at one point having a possible record deal from a contest, then taking their music in a wildly new direction as a four-man group and becoming one of the best indie rock bands in Utah. Their latest album is Sleep Machine
, which they'll be releasing tonight and tomorrow at Velour. Tonight they perform with Strange Familia and Grove, while on Saturday they perform with Spirit City and Conquer Monster. Both shows are $10 and the doors open at 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
The other show happening tonight takes place at the Beehive Social Club, as we see the latest from The Ditch & The Delta
. The trio of Kory Quist, Elliot Secrist and Charles Bogus has established itself as an awesome doom-metal group with a great EP called We Rust
under their belts from 2015. The band was recently signed to Battle Ground Records, and making their official full-length debut with this new album on the label. You can snag that album, Hives In Decline
, as they perform with Die Off and Despite Dispair. Tickets are just $5 and the doors open at 7 p.m.
click to enlarge
On Saturday, along with the Fictionist show, we have two more concerts you can check out. For the first, we'll see the debut album from Ginger & The Gents
. The four-piece dirty rock/heavy blues band from SLC comprises of Chandra Marie, Jesse Kyle Long, Sam Sumpter, and Steven Butler. The group has been
around for about a year and a half, and finally ready to release their debut self-titled album. You can snag a copy on Saturday at the Ice Haüs as they perform with American Hitmen and Ghost of a Giant. Tickets are $8 and doors open at 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
Finally, we have the latest album from Ivy Local
, a pair of emcees who have been performing around SLC for the past couple years and earned a fine reputation. The duo will be releasing their latest album, which appears to be simply titled Orange
, tomorrow night with Primitive Programme, DJ Serge du Preea
opening. Tickets are $5 and the show starts around 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
Love music, head out, buy local!