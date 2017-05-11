 Movie Reviews: King Arthur, Snatched, The Wall, Risk, 3 Generations | Buzz Blog

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Movies / Culture

Movie Reviews: King Arthur, Snatched, The Wall, Risk, 3 Generations

Jeremiah Tower, Lowriders, Buster's Mal Heart

Posted By on May 11, 2017, 2:50 PM

click to enlarge snatched.png
Summer movie season kicks into gear with high-concept comedy and legendary action, plus a full slate of art-house offerings including two documentaries about controversial men.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn (pictured) team up as a kidnapped mother and daughter in Snatched, but it's a rare case of a Hollywood comedy that feels too short for its punch lines to land. The Wall nearly derails a seemingly foolproof tension-filled scenario by threatening trapped American soldiers in Iraq  with a James Bond villain. Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent profiles the pioneering "New American cuisine" chef in a way that buries the lead of his late-career comeback attempt. Rami Malek tries to corner the market on head-trippy tales of paranoia and identity in the intriguing head-scratcher Buster's Mal Heart.

Eric D. Snider thinks Guy Ritchie brings just the right amount of excessive to his take on another mythical British hero in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword .

MaryAnn Johanson finds a potentially fascinating sub-culture drowning in melodramatic cliches in Lowriders.

David Riedel notes that Laura Poitras' documentary portrait of Julian Assange in Risk demands multiple viewings to get at its complex subject.

In this week's feature review, the long-delayed 3 Generations misses a chance at a story about a family wrestling with a child's gender identity transition.


