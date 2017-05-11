Movie Reviews: King Arthur, Snatched, The Wall, Risk, 3 Generations

click to enlarge

Summer movie season kicks into gear with high-concept comedy and legendary action, plus a full slate of art-house offerings including two documentaries about controversial men.Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn (pictured) team up as a kidnapped mother and daughter in, but it's a rare case of a Hollywood comedy that feels too short for its punch lines to land.nearly derails a seemingly foolproof tension-filled scenario by threatening trapped American soldiers in Iraq with a James Bond villain.profiles the pioneering "New American cuisine" chef in a way that buries the lead of his late-career comeback attempt. Rami Malek tries to corner the market on head-trippy tales of paranoia and identity in the intriguing head-scratcherEric D. Snider thinks Guy Ritchie brings just the right amount of excessive to his take on another mythical British hero inMaryAnn Johanson finds a potentially fascinating sub-culture drowning in melodramatic cliches inDavid Riedel notes that Laura Poitras' documentary portrait of Julian Assange indemands multiple viewings to get at its complex subject.In this week's feature review, the long-delayedmisses a chance at a story about a family wrestling with a child's gender identity transition.