Movie Reviews: King Arthur, Snatched, The Wall, Risk, 3 Generations

Summer movie season kicks into gear with high-concept comedy and legendary action, plus a full slate of art-house offerings including two documentaries about controversial men.
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn (pictured) team up as a kidnapped mother and daughter in Snatched
, but it's a rare case of a Hollywood comedy that feels too short for its punch lines to land. The Wall
nearly derails a seemingly foolproof tension-filled scenario by threatening trapped American soldiers in Iraq with a James Bond villain. Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
profiles the pioneering "New American cuisine" chef in a way that buries the lead of his late-career comeback attempt. Rami Malek tries to corner the market on head-trippy tales of paranoia and identity in the intriguing head-scratcher Buster's Mal Heart
.
Eric D. Snider thinks Guy Ritchie brings just the right amount of excessive to his take on another mythical British hero in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword .
MaryAnn Johanson finds a potentially fascinating sub-culture drowning in melodramatic cliches in Lowriders
.
David Riedel notes that Laura Poitras' documentary portrait of Julian Assange in Risk
demands multiple viewings to get at its complex subject.
In this week's feature review, the long-delayed 3 Generations
misses a chance at a story about a family wrestling with a child's gender identity transition.