 Zinke Does Bears Ears | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

News / Politics

Zinke Does Bears Ears

Interior Secretary visits national monument, but is he listening?

Posted By on May 10, 2017, 5:37 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge House on Fire Ruin in upper Mule Canyon, near Comb Ridge. - JOHN FOWLER VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • John Fowler via Wikimedia Commons
  • House on Fire Ruin in upper Mule Canyon, near Comb Ridge.

On soil of a newly minted national monument, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was introduced on Monday by Gov. Gary Herbert as a man with “an open mind and an unbiased attitude.”



An important position for someone who is expected to wade through the controversy of Bears Ears National Monument and decide its fate in the coming weeks. Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing Zinke to begin a 45-day review of all the national monuments created in the last two decades.


Supporters of the executive order, including Utah’s congressional delegation, are hopeful that it will undo or shrink Bears Ears, an act that might not be lawful and, if attempted, is expected to be challenged in court.


While Zinke reiterates that he hasn’t made a decision, he’s already drawing criticism from environmental groups who say he appears to be listening more to the side that wants to rescind Bears Ears.


The Sierra Club published a piece whose author, Stacy Bare, said she was optimistic Zinke would proceed judiciously, but noted concern that he had overwhelmingly placed himself within ear reach of those opposed to Bears Ears.


“While in Utah, Zinke only met with a carefully curated batch of interest groups,” she wrote. “Pro-monument supporters were sidelined or chastised when they confronted Zinke. Worse, important pro-monument stakeholders—even the chamber of commerce for the two rural communities most heavily impacted by the monuments, Boulder-Escalante—were denied meetings, along with military veterans and pro-monument Native American community organizations.”


Zinke met with Tribal Council for about an hour. But most alarming to Utah Diné Bikéyah, the group that first began petitioning for a national monument, the Interior Secretary didn’t visit the mostly Native American communities in southern San Juan County.


“Perhaps the reason why he didn’t meet with those people is because Utah’s elected officials and governor don’t actually know what’s happening down there and don’t know who the people are that wrote the Bears Ears proposal,” Utah Diné Bikéyah Executive Director Gavin Noyes said.


Zinke flew down to southern Utah with Herbert, for example, who has been railing against Bears Ears’ monument designation since its inception. For the most part, Utah’s elected officials say they agree that the area should be protected, but they believe a national monument is not the appropriate course.


Bears Ears was the only monument mentioned by Trump at his executive order ceremony, but it’s among a list of 22 national monuments found in 11 states. Additionally, Zinke has been asked to review four marine national monuments.


Proponents worry that the level of understanding needed to make an important land-use decision can’t be gained in a brief stop.


“A tip of the hat—in the form of a one-hour meeting with Tribal leaders—is a start, but insufficient to provide Secretary Zinke with the depth of information he needs to make his appropriate decision,” Willie Greyeyes, Utah Diné Bikéyah board chair, said in a statement. “Sixty percent of San Juan County residents live south of Blanding, yet he only set foot in the wealthy, non-Native, anti-monument portion of the county. It is a whole different world down here.”
Slideshow Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments
Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments 28 slides
Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments
Utah stands with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments
By Sarah Arnoff
Click to View 28 slides

  |  

On Topic...

More by Dylan Woolf Harris

  • “This isn’t Salt Lake!”

    A cowboy boot-wearing Rep. Stewart offers ‘nebulous’ answers during town hall.
    • by Dylan Woolf Harris
    • May 13, 2017

  • Strike!

    Classic bowling pin again adorns State St. skyline.
    • by Dylan Woolf Harris
    • May 10, 2017

  • Flipped

    Why a left-leaning ex-oil exec. wants you and all your friends to join the Republican party.
    • by Dylan Woolf Harris
    • May 10, 2017
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation