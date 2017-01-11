Wine Wednesday: A Ravenswood Trio

I’m very fond of the American Zinfandels produced by Joel Peterson and his Ravenswood wines. Here’s a trio to try:is a great bang-for-the-buck at $12.99, and it’s even a better bargain when it goes on sale here, which is frequently, for $9.99. It’s big and bold, but simultaneously approachable, with soft tannins and rich fruit flavors.A step up from Vintners Blend is the Ravenswood County Series, featuring juice from Mendocino, Lodi, Napa Valley and Sonoma. I particularly like the ripe jammy flavors of($15.99), with hints of dark chocolate, blackberries and cocoa. At 14.5 percent alcohol, you might want to sip this one slowly.Ravenswood’s Single Vineyard Designates is a wine series that’s all about terroir. These are vineyard locations that are ideally suited to the grapes grown there: old, low-yield vines that are site-specific.($32.99) offers notes of mint and eucalyptus, along with sweet mid-palate fruit flavors that are well-balanced by the wine’s acidity.Life is too short to drink wimpy wines.