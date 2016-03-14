 Monday Meal: Spice-Roasted Cornish Game Hens | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 15, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Monday Meal: Spice-Roasted Cornish Game Hens

Posted By on May 15, 2017, 9:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge dsc09700.jpg

I love roasting Cornish game hens and this particular recipe, with an abundance of fragrant, delicious spices and herbs, is one of my favorites. 

Ingredients: 

2 Cornish game hens, giblets and backbone removed and split in half

1 Tbs. dried rosemary leaves

1 Tbs. dried thyme leaves

1 Tbs. cumin seeds

1 tsp. fenugreek seeds

1 tsp. fennel seeds

1 tsp. mustard seeds

1 tsp. curry powder

1 tsp. turmeric

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. coriander seeds

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

2/3 cup dry white wine

2 green onions, minced

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

1 Tbs. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbs. soy sauce

click to enlarge dsc09678.jpg

click to enlarge dsc09682.jpg

Method: 

In a spice or coffee grinder, combine the rosemary, thyme, cumin, fenugreek, fennel, mustard, curry powder, turmeric, cayenne and coriander. 

click to enlarge dsc09683.jpg

Grind the seeds and herbs into a course powder and pour into a bowl. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. 

click to enlarge dsc09685.jpg

Stir in the olive oil to make a spice paste. 

click to enlarge dsc09687.jpg

On a platter or large plate, rub the spice blend all over the Cornish game hen halves. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight. 

click to enlarge dsc09688.jpg

Heat the oven to 450 F. 

In a small saucepan, bring the wine, green onions, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and soy sauce to a boil over high heat. 

click to enlarge dsc09689.jpg

Simmer the sauce until reduced by about one-third. 

click to enlarge dsc09691.jpg

Sprinkle the game hens with kosher salt and roast, skin side up, for approximately 20 minutes, until the hens are nicely browned and the inner thigh juices run clear. Baste two or three times with the pan sauce while roasting. 

click to enlarge dsc09692.jpg

click to enlarge dsc09695.jpg

Serve drizzled with the pan sauce and serve. 

click to enlarge dsc09703.jpg

Photos by Ted Scheffler




Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

On Topic...

More by Ted Scheffler

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation