 Wine Wednesday: Bonny Doon Clos de Gilroy | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Culture / Food & Drink

Wine Wednesday: Bonny Doon Clos de Gilroy

Posted By on May 17, 2017, 9:15 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge 14_closdegilroy_front.jpg

A longtime fan of Bonny Doon wines and winemaker/philosopher/wordsmith/raconteur Randall Grahm, I especially like his Bonny Doon Clos de Gilroy ($19).

As Grahm puts it, Clos de Gilroy isn't made from the "weapons-grade Grenache" that he uses to produce Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant. This is a softer, more feminine, spicy wine that's mostly Grenache, with a smidgeon of Mourvédre and what Randall calls "a homeopathic amount of Syrah" blended in. The exact blend ratio is 89% Grenache, 9% Mourvedre and 2% Syrah.  

It’s a wildly versatile food wine and particularly floral and elegant for a Grenache-based wine. There's lots of spiciness on the nose, with notes of raspberry, rhubarb, cherry and strawberry fruits on the palate. Try it with grilled meats and roasts; it's an outstanding, all-purpose autumn wine. 


Tags: , , , ,

On Topic...

More by Ted Scheffler

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2017 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation